Creeslough: Irish government issue funds to repair blast damage
- Published
An emergency fund run by the Irish government has been extended to cover businesses affected by the explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal.
Ten people died when a huge blast ripped through a petrol station in the village on 7 October.
A Emergency Humanitarian Support Scheme will offer grants of between €5,000 (£4,362) and €20,000 (£17,448).
The funds will be distributed to the community's small businesses, voluntary and sporting bodies.
The scheme is run by Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.
Mr Varadkar said: "This scheme was originally established to help businesses with the costs of repairing damage from flooding and weather events, where they could not get insurance through no fault of their own.
"However, extending this scheme on an exceptional basis, will go some way to help businesses and community and voluntary organisations based in Creeslough to get back on their feet after the tragic event there last month."
The Irish Red Cross will distribute the payments on behalf of the department. The money is in addition to the Creeslough Community Support Fund, also administered by the organisation.
Creeslough is a small village in the north west of Ireland, about 15 miles (24km) from Letterkenny and 30 miles (48km) from the border with Northern Ireland.
It has a population of about 400 people.
The fatal explosion happened at the Applegreen service station.
It destroyed the building and a section of an apartment block, with police indicating that it appears to have been a tragic accident.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) say more than 500 lines of inquiry had been opened and more than 260 statements taken as part of the investigation into the explosion.
The victims - four men, three women, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl - were from the village or surrounding areas.
A month's mind Mass for 49-year-old victim Martina Martin was held on Monday evening at Creeslough's St Michael's Church.
39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son, James Monaghan, will be remembered on Friday with further Masses to take place over the weekend.
Further services are planned at St Michael's Church as part of the annual Novena, which runs for two weeks from 15 November.
As reported by the Irish News, GAA manager Mickey Harte, Donegal singer Daniel O'Donnell and former Eurovision winner Dana Rosemary Scallon will attend Mass in the village.
Earlier this week, parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy told BBC News NI he has sought counselling following the tragic event.
"Numbness and shock is beginning to ease and it's becoming all the more apparent the reality of what we have faced and are facing," he said.
A service set up to support people affected by the explosion has been accessed nearly 200 times, the Irish Health Service has said.
Fr Duffy said everyone is doing their best to move the investigation into the explosion forward and said he prays that it will give answers.