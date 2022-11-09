Kherson Russian-appointed deputy governor Stremousov 'killed in car crash'
- Published
Related Topics
The Russian-installed deputy governor of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed, Russian state media say.
They quoted the regional governor's press service as saying he died in a car crash.
Mr Stremousov, 45, was appointed to his job two months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He was one of the most prominent proponents of the Russian occupation and became known for aggressive statements on social media.
He was wanted for treason by the Ukrainian police.