Poland reportedly hit amid heavy Russian strikes
- Published
Missiles have landed in Poland near its border with Ukraine, killing two people, reports say.
The reports came after Russia launched a wave of attacks across Ukraine.
Polish President Andrzej Duda says there is no "conclusive evidence" as to who launched the missile.
Russia dismissed claims it was responsible for the strike in the eastern town of Przewodów,, calling them "a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation".
US President Joe Biden says it is "unlikely" that the missile was fired from Russia.
The BBC's Paul Adams said there were a number of possible explanations for the incident.
Some kind of malfunction seems possible, he said. And, on a day when Ukraine's air defences were working hard to bring down Russian missiles, it is also possible that one of those missiles was knocked off course, our correspondent adds.
Ukraine has dismissed allegations of its own responsibility as a Russian "conspiracy theory".