Italy landslide: Rescuers search for missing people on Ischia island
- Published
Rescue teams in Italy are still searching for missing people after a massive mudslide on the island of Ischia, near Naples, destroyed homes and dragged cars into the sea.
Three people have been confirmed dead. Several others remain unaccounted for.
More than 100 firefighters, as well as divers and earthmoving units, have been deployed to Ischia, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said.
The landslide came following days of relentless rain in southern Italy.
Two days later, destroyed cars can be seen piled on top of each other having been crushed by the force of the landslide.
Workers have arrived in diggers and begun trying to clear the streets strewn with debris and mud. But the damage appears to be significant.
Like nearby Capri, Ischia, in the Tyrrhenian Sea, is a popular holiday destination for tourists and Italians alike. It featured in the popular book series Neapolitan Novels by Elena Ferrante and was the backdrop to the 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley.
A key issue on the island, though, is that around half the houses are built illegally - and so cannot withstand the force of landslides and earthquakes.
Nello Musumeci, the minister for civil protection, told Il Messaggero newspaper that Italy needed a "national plan of adaptation to climate change" to ensure buildings and infrastructure could withstand increasingly frequent phenomena such as heavy rainfall. "Securing our territory is the biggest public work we have to complete in the next few years. If we don't, we'll mourn yet more people," he said.
The government has approved a state of emergency, allocating an initial sum of €2m (£1.7m) to help rebuild homes.
Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of three people so far.
A woman in her 30s, whose husband is still missing, called her father for help as masses of land began breaking off the mountain, but he was unable to reach her due to the torrents of mud surrounding the house. When rescue services managed to wade through the debris, the woman was already dead.
The body of an elderly woman was also found on Sunday, as well as that of a young girl of five or six whose parents, brother and uncles are reportedly still missing.
Residents are being urged to stay home to avoid hindering emergency services in their efforts.
Up to 155mm (6.1in) of rain fell on Ischia over the course of six hours, causing the landslide early on Saturday.
The torrent of mud dislodged trees, engulfed buildings and swept away cars and people's homes.
Heavy rains have battered Campania, the region surrounding Naples and Ischia, for several days.
On Thursday, two people were killed due to bad weather in the region. An Argentine tourist drowned after being swept into the sea during a coastal storm, while a man was struck by lightning on a beach.