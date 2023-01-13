Nicola Gratteri: The man on the kill list of Italy's most powerful mafia

He has dedicated - even sacrificed - his life to this struggle. "I don't have a life," he tells me. "To go into a cafe, we have to stop and discuss it with my protection team. Someone enters to pay and then we go in and drink the coffee. We have to stop and discuss where to use the bathroom. I haven't gone to a cinema or a restaurant in 25 years. My barber comes here to the office when I need a haircut. I hardly ever see my family. But inside my head, I'm a free man."