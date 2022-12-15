Gerard Hutch trial: Dowdall says he did not know room to be used by killers
A former Sinn Féin councillor has told a Dublin murder trial he pleaded guilty to facilitating David Byrne's murder by booking a hotel room but did not know it would be used by killers.
Gerard Hutch is on trial for murdering 33-year-old Mr Byrne during a boxing weigh-in at Dublin's Regency Airport Hotel in 2016.
Former councillor Jonathan Dowdall had also been charged with the murder
He pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of facilitating murder.
Dowdall is serving a four-year sentence and has applied to join the state's witness protection programme.
He has been told his application is not dependent on his evidence in this trial.
This morning Brendan Grehan SC barrister, for Mr Hutch, also known as The Monk, put it to Dowdall that it was not a crime to book a hotel room and asked Dowdall why he had pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder.
Dowdall repeated that he hadn't booked the room knowing it would be used in the murder that was part of the Hutch-Kinahan gang feud that has claimed 18 lives.
Seventeen of those were carried out on behalf of the Kinahans.
Dowdall said he accepted it had been reckless to book the room.
Dowdall has admitted at the three judge non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin that his own testimony was the only evidence that he had given Mr Hutch the key to the hotel room used by David Byrne's murderers.
He also admitted there was no evidence to support his statement Mr Hutch told him he was one of two men who shot Mr Byrne dead.
Dowdall has told the court that Mr Hutch's brother Patsy, whom he described as being like a second father, "set him up" by asking him to book the hotel room.
He also said in evidence on Wednesday evening that he was "not a rat" and would be prepared to give evidence at any future murder trial of Patsy Hutch.
"I don't care if I get killed. Nobody will touch my children," he said.
"It's not to do with getting the murder charges dropped."
The trial continues.