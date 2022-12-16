Berlin's giant AquaDom aquarium containing 1,500 fish bursts open
- Published
An aquarium containing a million litres of water in the lobby of the Radisson Blu in central Berlin has burst, flooding the hotel and nearby streets.
The 'AquaDom' - which contained 1,500 tropical fish - is 14m high (45 ft) and described as the largest free standing cylindrical aquarium in the world.
Police said there had been "incredible maritime damage" and two people were injured by glass shards.
Images on social media showed huge amounts of damage in the hotel's foyer.
Debris from the break was also scattered in the street in front of the building which was closed due to flooding.
The aquarium was modernised two years ago, and there is a clear-walled lift built inside for use by visitors. Some of the rooms in the hotel are advertised as having views of it.
Berlin's fire brigade said more than 100 firefighters were in attendance and it was not clear what caused the break.
Berlin's public transport authority said Karl-Liebknecht street outside the hotel had been closed off due to "an extreme amount of water on the road".
Police said "massive amounts" of water was flowing into nearby streets and people in the area should drive cautiously.
Videos posted to social media early on Friday showed extensive damage to the aquarium with the tank appearing to be empty and water running out of pipes into the foyer.