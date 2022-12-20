Ukraine war: Zelensky visits frontline city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought a fierce, months-long battle.
He met troops and handed out awards to soldiers, the presidency said.
For months, Bakhmut has been a key target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region, and has been extremely badly damaged.
However, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold back the advance.
Presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said Mr Zelensky had already left the city.
Bakhmut has been a focus of the Russian campaign for months and Moscow has thrown huge resources into capturing it.
It would open the way to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the most important cities in the Donbas region still under Ukrainian control.
Few civilians are now left in the city, which had a population of 70,000 before the war.
Today is the 300th day since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar, who also visited Bakhmut, wrote on Facebook: "What are 300 days in our more than 300-year struggle for liberation from Russia!
"We're standing. We're fighting. We're going to win!"