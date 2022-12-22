Seán Rooney: Funeral taking place for soldier killed in Lebanon
The funeral is taking place of an Irish soldier who was killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.
Pte Seán Rooney was in an armoured vehicle that came under fire while travelling to Beirut on 14 December.
The service is being held at The Church of the Holy Family in Dundalk, Co Louth.
His body will be taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, County Donegal, for a burial service with full military honours later on Thursday.
Pte Rooney was repatriated to Ireland on Monday following a UN ceremony to honour him in Beirut the previous day.
Three separate investigations are being conducted into the incident by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Lebanese authorities led by a military prosecutor and the Irish Defence Forces.
It is understood the vehicle was surrounded by a mob and fired on while travelling to Beirut at about 21:00 on 14 December.
Another soldier who was seriously injured in the same attack was returned home to the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
Trooper Shane Kearney, who suffered a head injury, was flown by a medical aircraft from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, then taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
Trooper Kearney is in a stable condition, the Irish Defence Forces have said.