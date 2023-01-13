Budapest police officer dies after alleged Hungary stabbing

Police lights on a car in HungaryGetty Images
By Antoinette Radford
BBC News

A police officer in Budapest has died after a man allegedly stabbed him while trying to escape arrest on Thursday.

Police were called to a flat in District XI of Hungary's capital at about 22:10 CET (21:10 GMT) to reports a man was attempting to enter it.

The man injured three policemen before he escaped onto the street where he was shot by a fourth officer and arrested.

A police statement described the alleged perpetrator as a "crazed man with a knife".

All injured police officers, along with the alleged attacker were taken to hospital - where one of the officers, 29-year-old Peter Baumann, died.

Hungarian police said the man was the deputy of district XI, and would have turned 30 next month.

A black flag will be flown on police buildings and service vehicles will display a mourning ribbon to honour the officer, Hungary's police department said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government would provide support to Mr Baumann's family.

More on this story

Related Topics