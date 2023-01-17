Greta Thunberg detained at German coal protest
- Published
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has been detained by police at a protest outside a western German village.
She had been protesting with activists seeking to stop the abandoned village of Lützerath from being demolished for the expansion of a coal mine.
Police told Reuters that Thunberg was part of a group which "rushed towards the ledge" of the Garzweiler 2 mine.
Activists argue burning coal undermines Germany's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Garwzweiler 2 mine is around 5.6 miles (9km) from Lützerath.
Police also told Reuters one man jumped into the mine.
It is not yet clear what will happen to Ms Thunberg or the group she was arrested with.
Germany has promised to phase out coal-fired power by 2030.
Lützerath is expected to be the final village to be demolished for the Garzweiler lignite mine.
Organisers of the protest said around 35,000 protesters attended on Saturday while police said the number was closer to 15,000.