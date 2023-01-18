World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies aged 118
- Published
The world's oldest person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118.
Ms Randon - who assumed the name Sister Andre when she took holy orders in 1944 - died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, France.
Born in 1904 in southern France, she lived through two world wars and dedicated much of her life to Catholicism.
"Only the good Lord knows" the secret of her longevity, she told reporters.
Born when Tour de France had only been staged once, Sister Andre also saw 27 French heads of state.
A spokesman from her nursing home, David Tavella, shared news of her death with reporters on Tuesday.
"There is great sadness but... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it's a liberation," Mr Tavella said.
Sister Andre was said to have a close relationship with her brothers. She once told reporters one of her fondest memories was their safe return from fighting at the end of World War One.
"It was rare," she recalled. "In families there were usually two dead rather than two alive".
Despite being blind and reliant on a wheelchair, Sister Andre cared for other elderly people - some of whom were much younger than herself.
In an interview last April with the AFP news agency, Sister Andre said: "People say that work kills, for me work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108."
During the same interview, she said she would be better off in heaven, but continued to enjoy earthly pleasures like eating chocolate and drinking a glass of wine everyday.
She had been Europe's eldest for some time, but she entered the Guinness Book of Records last April as the world's oldest person following the death of Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who lived until she was 119-years-old.
It wasn't her first time in the record books. In 2021 he became the oldest person to recover from Covid-19.
Sister Andre was born into a Protestant family, but later converted to Catholicism, before being baptised when she was 26 years old.
Driven by her desire to "go further", she joined an order of nuns known as the Daughters of Charity around 15 years after her decision to join the Catholic Church.
She was assigned to a hospital in Vichy, where she spent most of her working life, around 31 years.
In one of her last interviews, she told reporters: "People should help each other and love each other instead of hating. If we shared all that, things would be a lot better,".