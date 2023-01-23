Andrey Medvedev: Russian Wagner mercenary who fled to Norway arrested
A former Russian paramilitary commander who claimed asylum in Norway has been arrested by police.
Andrey Medvedev is being held under the Immigration Act, police spokesperson Jon Andreas Johansen told the BBC.
His lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, told the BBC that the 26-year-old had been moved to a detention centre in the Oslo area.
Mr Medvedev, who crossed into Norway from Russia's far north two weeks ago, is believed to be the first member of the Wagner Group to defect to the West.
The arrest meant he would be under increased security, the lawyer added. But he emphasised that the former mercenary was still being treated as a witness.
The move came after "police concluded his situation was very dangerous," Mr Risnes told the BBC. "This is what everyone wanted to avoid, but we are looking for solutions," the lawyer added.
Previously, he had been staying at a safe house, Mr Risnes told the Guardian, but said that the change in circumstances had followed a "strong disagreement" over his living conditions.
Mr Medvedev claims to have witnessed a host of war crimes - including seeing "deserters being executed" by the Wagner Group's internal security service - while fighting in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the exiled Russian Gulagu.net rights group, said the ex-commander decided to leave after being informed that his contract would be extended indefinitely and witnessing the group's "terroristic methods".
The Wagner Group has been used in many Russian operations, and UK officials estimate it makes up 10% of Moscow's forces in Ukraine.
Mr Medvedev has indicated he is willing to testify against senior figures in the mercenary group.
In a statement seen by NRK, a special Norwegian police unit which interviewed Mr Medvedev said it was interested in his history in the group, which is believed to be heavily involved in two of Ukraine's bloodiest recent battles - in Soledar and Bakhmut.
The ex-commander claims he has been told he will be deported from Norway, according to Mr Osechkin of Gulagu.net.
He feared being "brutally murdered" if returned to Russia, the founder of the rights group added.
Neither the Norwegian authorities nor Mr Medvedev's lawyer have suggested Mr Medvedev will be deported. Mr Osechkin did not immediately reply to a BBC request for comment, instead directing reporters to the group's statement on social media.
"We are not looking to whitewash Medvedev. He has done many bad things in his life," Mr Osechkin wrote on Facebook.
"But he has seen the light and is willing to cooperate with Norwegian and international authorities regarding the Wagner Group and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin," he added.