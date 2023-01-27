Czechs to vote in second round of presidential election
Czech voters are going to the polls on Friday to elect a successor to President Milos Zeman, whose second term ends in March.
The second-round runoff between former Prime Minister Andrej Babis and retired Nato general Petr Pavel is portrayed as a contest between populist oligarchy and liberal democracy.
Mr Pavel appears to have a commanding lead over Mr Babis.
The contest has been marked by disinformation and even death threats.
In the Czech Republic, the role of president is a mostly ceremonial but still highly influential post.
Mr Pavel and Mr Babis came top out of the seven men and one woman who were in the first round to replace Mr Zeman.
Now, two weeks of increasingly ill-tempered and at times surreal campaigning now come to an end.
Mr Pavel went on social media this week to deny rumours of his own death which spread via email. A copy of his website also appeared to announce his death from heart failure.
Mr Pavel said the matter was in the hands of the police.
The disinformation was condemned by Mr Babis, who described the emails as "disgusting" and said he hoped the police would investigate thoroughly.
Meanwhile, Mr Babis announced earlier this week that he would cancel all remaining in-person campaign appearances over fears for his personal safety after receiving an anonymous death threat.
Gen Pavel remains the favourite despite revelations that he had received training in military intelligence during the communist era.
A final rally in his support brought thousands to Prague's Old Town Square, where Mr Pavel told the crowd: "When I served in the Army, I served the country and all in it regardless of political preferences, and I wish to serve like that as president."
Mr Pavel's platform includes keeping the Czech Republic strongly anchored in the European Union and Nato and he has come out strongly in favour of further military aid for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.
He also backs the adoption of the euro and progressive policies such as gay marriage.
Meanwhile, during his time as prime minister, billionaire Mr Babis enjoyed close ties with Hungary's Viktor Orban, who continues to clash with the EU over the rule of law.
He has played on fears the war in Ukraine could spread to central Europe and said he would offer to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The outcome of the election will be announced on Saturday afternoon.