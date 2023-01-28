Petr Pavel: Ex-general beats populist rival in Czech election
- Published
Retired Nato general Petr Pavel has been elected as the new president of the Czech Republic, seeing off his populist challenger Andrej Babis.
The 61-year-old took 57.6% of the vote, initial results released by the state statistic office showed.
Mr Babis - who served as prime minister between 2017 and 2021 - conceded defeat in a speech to supporters soon after the results were announced.
The ex-general will replace Milos Zeman, whose second term ends in March.
The second-round runoff between Mr Babis and Mr Pavel was portrayed as a contest between populist oligarchy and liberal democracy.
The elections' results follow an ill-tempered campaign marred by alleged death threats and disinformation.
Earlier this week Mr Pavel was forced to take to Twitter to deny rumours of his own death, circulated by a fake website and emails hosted by Russia's Yandex server.
The disinformation was condemned by Mr Babis, who a few days ago cancelled all remaining in-person campaign appearances over fears for his personal safety after receiving an anonymous death threat.
Speaking after the announcement of the results on Saturday, Mr Pavel said values such as truth, dignity, respect and humility had won.
"The vast majority of Czechs share these values, and it's time to return them to the castle and to politics," he added.
There were thunderous chants of "Pavel na Hrad" (Pavel to the Castle) - a deliberate echo of the chants of "Havel na Hrad" that filled the streets and squares of Czechoslovakia in November 1989.
Indeed Mr Pavel, a firm advocate of Czech membership of Nato and the EU, has often invoked the spirit of Vaclav Havel.
And his victory will be seen as an affirmation of the country's increasing shift towards the West.
Mr Pavel has backed keeping the Czech Republic anchored in the European Union and Nato and has come out strongly in favour of further military aid for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.
By contrast, Mr Babis was forced to backtrack earlier this week after he suggested that he would not live up to the country's obligations to defend a fellow Nato member if attacked.
"I want peace, I don't want war," Mr Babiš said during a televised debate. "In no situation would I send our children or the children of our women to war."
In the Czech Republic, the role of president is a mostly ceremonial but still influential post. The presidents choose prime ministers and central bank bosses, as well as having a say in foreign policy.