Andrew Tate: Influencer's appeal against detention rejected by Romanian judges
- Published
The controversial influencer Andrew Tate will remain in custody for at least another month after an appeal against his detention was rejected.
Mr Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan were arrested last month on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.
Both men have denied wrongdoing.
Last month a judge extended their detention until 27 February - a decision upheld by the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday.
At the time the judge explained his decision, describing "the capacity… of the defendants to exercise permanent psychological control over the victims, including by resorting to constant acts of violence".
Police have not yet laid any charges against the brothers, who moved to Romania five years ago.
Earlier, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, he shouted to waiting reporters that he was innocent as he arrived for the hearing.
Tina Glandian, a new US legal advisor hired by the Tate brothers to help in the appeal, argued their detention without charge for more than 30 days was a violation of international human rights law.
Ms Glandian has experience in representing high-profile figures such as Mike Tyson and Chris Brown, and specialises in international human rights.
Speaking to reporters before the appeal was rejected, she alleged that "outside pressures" had impacted the case, but declined to explain what those pressures might be.
"So far the system has failed," she said.
There is speculation that her appointment could bring a new approach to the Tates' legal team, as they try to secure the brothers' release from preventative custody.
The brothers - who have both US and UK citizenship - have also employed a communications specialist to respond to media interest in the case.
Mr Tate rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to show him attacking a woman.
He went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted - although he has since been reinstated.
Despite social media bans he gained popularity, particularly among young men, by promoting an ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle.
He regularly appeared in videos with a fleet of expensive sports cars, on private jets, and enjoying expensive holidays.
What's happened so far?
29 December 2022 - Tate brothers arrested at their Bucharest home
30 December 2022 - Court rules Tate brothers will stay in detention for 30 days
10 January 2023 - Tate brothers unsuccessfully appeal against their detention
15 January 2023 - Police seize Tate's luxury cars
20 January 2023 - Judge extends Tate brothers' detention until 27 February
1 February 2023 - Appeal against extension is rejected by judges