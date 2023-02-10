Ukraine war: More blackouts after 'massive' Russian attack

People take shelter in a Kyiv metro stationReuters
Residents of the capital Kyiv took shelter in metro stations amid Friday's Russian attack
By James FitzGerald
BBC News

Ukraine has experienced more blackouts after cities and energy facilities were hit with fresh Russian attacks.

Ukraine's air force said missiles and Iranian-made drones were used in a "massive attack" on Friday.

The Reuters news agency reported explosions in Kyiv, where officials urged residents to take shelter.

The latest attacks come a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky met EU leaders in his quest to receive fighter jets - following a visit to the UK.

Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy facilities over the winter.

State-owned power company Ukrenergo said its infrastructure had been hit in eastern, western and southern regions, causing power cuts in some areas.

