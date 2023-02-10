Ukraine war: More blackouts after 'massive' Russian attack
Ukraine has experienced more blackouts after cities and energy facilities were hit with fresh Russian attacks.
Ukraine's air force said missiles and Iranian-made drones were used in a "massive attack" on Friday.
The Reuters news agency reported explosions in Kyiv, where officials urged residents to take shelter.
The latest attacks come a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky met EU leaders in his quest to receive fighter jets - following a visit to the UK.
Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy facilities over the winter.
State-owned power company Ukrenergo said its infrastructure had been hit in eastern, western and southern regions, causing power cuts in some areas.