County Monaghan: Man in his 50s dies after car crash
A man in his 50s has died after a car crash in County Monaghan, the Garda (Irish police force) have confirmed.
It happened on the N12 near Knockaconny at about 11:15 local time on Saturday morning.
His body has been removed from the scene for a post-mortem examination. The road remains closed with diversions in place.
Two people from a second car have been taken to hospital in Drogheda and Cavan for non life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.