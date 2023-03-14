Andrew Tate: Romanian court rejects bail application
- Published
A Romanian court has rejected the latest application for bail by Andrew Tate.
The controversial British social media influencer and his brother Tristan have been detained since December.
They are being investigated on charges of rape, people trafficking and forming an organised crime group. Both have denied wrongdoing.
Mr Tate's spokeswoman said the ruling was "disappointing" and that his legal team would appeal.
Lawyers for Mr Tate have long argued that keeping him in preventative custody is unnecessarily harsh, when other judicial options - such as house arrest - are available.
Judges have so far disagreed, based on the perceived risk of Mr Tate fleeing the country, influencing witnesses or evidence, or that his release would disturb public order.
The request for bail in place of custody was new, but the response from the court, the same.
In late February, the court ruled that Mr Tate should remain in custody until 29 March.
On Wednesday, Mr Tate's brother Tristan will also apply for bail in a separate hearing.
Last month, an appeals court overturned all but one of the justifications for keeping Tristan Tate in detention.
No charges have yet been brought against the brothers or the two Romanian associates who were arrested alongside them.
In 2016, Mr Tate, a former kickboxer, was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to show him attacking a woman.
He went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. He has since been reinstated.
Despite social media bans he gained popularity, particularly among young men, by promoting what he presented as a hyper-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle.