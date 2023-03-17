China's Xi to meet Putin in Moscow next week
China's President Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow next week to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials say.
The Kremlin said they would discuss a "comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation".
The visit comes as Beijing, an ally of Russia, has offered proposals to end the war in Ukraine, which the West has given a lukewarm reception.
Western countries have warned Beijing against supplying Moscow with weapons.
Beijing's foreign ministry said Mr Xi will be in Russia from 20 to 22 March at the invitation of Mr Putin.
A number of "important bilateral documents" are expected to be signed.
In a message posted on Twitter on Friday, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said it will be a trip "for friendship and peace".
"On the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and no-targeting of any third party, China and Russia have been promoting greater democracy in international relations," she said.
She added that China would uphold "an objective and fair position" on the war in Ukraine and "play a constructive role in promoting talks for peace".
In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted to meet Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing's proposal.
"I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia," he said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously said Beijing is considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia - a claim denied by China.
US media reported on Friday that Mr Xi will speak virtually with Mr Zelensky after his visit to Russia, but this is yet to be confirmed.
China has thus far resisted Ukraine's lobbying for a meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Zelensky, even though Beijing confirmed on Friday that China's leader is to visit Moscow next week, says the BBC's diplomatic correspondent James Landale in Kyiv.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his president was ready for a telephone conversation with Mr Xi and added: "I don't think China has reached the moment now… when it's ready to arm Russia."
Asked about a report that the Ukrainian leader is set to talk with Xi for the first time since Russia invaded, a US National Security Council spokesman said it would be "a very good thing if the two of them talk".
"We support and have supported" contact, John Kirby said.