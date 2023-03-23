Omagh: Tyrone County Hospital housing development approved
Planning consent has been granted for a major housing development on the site of former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh.
The hospital closed in 2017 and the site was bought by Maghera-based developer South Bank Square in 2020.
It has now been granted permission to build 164 homes on the 20-acre site.
The development will be a mix of detached, semi-detached, townhouses and apartments.
Work at the site is due to start shortly, with the first phase of houses expected to be released later this year.
'Very significant investment'
Martin Mallon, of South Bank Square, said the development "represents a very significant investment in Omagh".
South Bank Square is controlled by Maghera businessman Seamus Gillan.
His main firm, BSG Civil Engineering, mainly carries out engineering work for public sector clients like Northern Ireland Water.
In recent years he has moved into housebuilding and also has plans for a major scheme in Londonderry.