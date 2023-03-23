Kerry Babies: Two arrested in 1984 baby death investigation
Police have arrested two people in relation to the death of a baby boy whose remains were found on a beach in the Republic of Ireland in 39 years ago.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s have been detained.
The infant, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, was discovered by a jogger at White Strand, Cahersiveen, County Kerry, on 14 April 1984.
Although never formally identified, the child was given the name "Baby John".
He was at the heart of an infamous case known as the Kerry Babies scandal.
'A significant development'
An extensive gardaí investigation has been ongoing since 2018 and hundreds of people have been interviewed.
Supt Flor Murphy, who has been leading the investigation, described the arrests as a "significant development".
She appealed for anyone with information in relation to the infant's death to contact police.
"Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion," she said.