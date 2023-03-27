Italian art experts astonished by David statue uproar in Florida
The Florence museum that houses Michelangelo's statue of David has invited teachers and students from a Florida school to visit, after an uproar over an art lesson.
The school's principal quit after a complaint about a sixth-grade art class that included an image of the statue.
A parent had complained the image was pornographic.
Cecilie Hollberg, director of Galleria dell'Accademia, has now issued the invitation to the class.
She said the principal should be "rewarded, not punished".
"Talking about the Renaissance without showing the David, an undisputed icon of art and culture and of that historical period, would make no sense," Ms Hollberg said.
The controversy began when the board of Tallahassee Classical School - a charter school in Florida's state capital - pressured principal Hope Carrasquilla to resign after three parents complained about a lesson that included a photo of the 17ft nude marble statue.
The statue, one of the most famous in Western history, depicts the biblical David going to fight Goliath armed only with a sling and his faith in God.
The board reportedly targeted Ms Carrasquilla because the parents claimed they weren't notified in advance that a nude would be shown, with one parent calling the statue "pornographic".
The incident has left Florentines and experts on Renaissance art bewildered.
The David is considered a masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance and a symbol of humanist values. It has been displayed in the Galleria dell'Accademia since 1873.
Ms Hollberg said she was "astonished", stating that to think that the David statue could be considered pornographic means not only failing to understand the Bible, but Western culture itself.
"I cannot believe that actually happened, at first I thought it was fake news, so improbable and absurd was it," she said.
"A distinction must be made between nudity and pornography. There is nothing pornographic or aggressive about the David, he is a young boy, a shepherd, who even according to the Bible did not have ostentatious clothes but wanted to defend his people with what he had."
The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, also invited the teacher who showed the students the image of Michelangelo's David to visit the city and its works of art.
"Mistaking art for pornography is simply ridiculous," he tweeted. "Art is civilisation and those who teach it deserve respect."
In an interview with Slate online magazine, Barney Bishop, chairman of the school board, said that last year the principal sent a notice to parents warning them that students were going to see Michelangelo's David, but this wasn't done this year.
He called it an "egregious mistake" and said that "parents are entitled to know anytime their child is being taught a controversial topic and picture".
According to Florentine art historian and dean of the University for Foreigners in Siena, Tomaso Montanari, such an attitude is "disconcerting".
"First comes the dismay at the absence of educational freedom, as it should not be restricted or manipulated by families," Mr Montanari said.
"On the other hand, from a cultural perspective, the Western world has a tendency to associate fundamentalism and censorship with other societies, believing it possesses the capability to spread democratic ideals worldwide.
"But this cultural backsliding clearly highlights the presence of fundamentalist views within the West as well."
While several parents and teachers plan to protest Ms Carrasquilla's resignation at the school board meeting, she isn't sure she would take the job back even if it were offered.
"There's been such controversy and such upheaval," she said in an interview with the Associated Press. "I would really have to consider, 'Is this truly what is best?'"
Back in Florence, Ms Hollberg made a sarcastic remark: "From majestic statues to charming fountains and paintings, Italy is overflowing with works of art, not just in its museums, but in all its cities, squares and streets, with some featuring naked figures.
"Does that make it pornography? Should entire cities be shut down because of the artistic depictions of the human form?"