Two people stabbed to death at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon
Two people have been stabbed to death at a Muslim religious centre in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, police say.
The attack took place at the Ismaili Centre. The suspect, who was in possession of a large knife, is reportedly of Afghan origin.
Local media say he was shot and wounded by police, who then detained him. The motive is not clear.
Ismailism is a branch of Shia Islam. Some followers recognise Prince Karim Aga Khan as their spiritual leader.
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said it appeared to be "an isolated act" and discussing a possible motive was "premature".
An employee at the Ismaili Centre told Portuguese news website Sapo: "It all happened very quickly. The police are here in the centre investigating."