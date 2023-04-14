Germans split as last three nuclear power stations go off grid

Meanwhile Christian Lindner, finance minister and head of the liberal FDP party - which is in Olaf Scholz' three-way governing coalition - this week again rebelled against the government's official line and called for the three power stations to stay active in reserve. Both leaders know that at this stage such ideas are technologically, legally and financially implausible. But looking at the polls they see political capital in the issue, whether the reactors are actually there or not.