Gerard Hutch trial: Verdict due in high-profile case
- Published
Judges in Dublin are set to deliver their verdict in the murder trial of Gerard Hutch.
Mr Hutch is accused of murdering David Byrne, 33, at a boxing weigh-in event at Dublin's Regency Hotel in February 2016. The killing was part of the Hutch-Kinahan gang feud.
The 60-year-old, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the charge.
The trial in the non-jury Special Criminal Court concluded in January after hearing 52 days of evidence.
During proceedings, former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence as the main prosecution witness.
Dowdall, who was to stand trial for murder, is serving a four-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.
He had also been charged with the murder but in October 2022 he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of facilitating the murder by renting a hotel room for the killers.
Dowdall has applied to join the state's witness protection programme but he has been told that his application was not dependent on his evidence during the trial.
Mr Hutch's legal team strongly challenged Dowdall's credibility during the 13-week trial saying he was a proven liar and had admitted perjury.
They pointed to contradictions between his sworn evidence and what he had said in Garda (Irish police) secretly recorded conversations between himself and Gerard Hutch.
'lies of necessity'
The Hutch legal team also highlighted contradictions between his evidence and what he had told detectives in his Garda interviews in the presence of his solicitor.
The former Sinn Fein councillor explained the inconsistencies telling the court that he was on tablets for depression at the time and was in fear for his life.
He admitted to telling "lies of necessity."
In secret Garda recordings the two men discussed handing over the guns used in David Byrne's murder to dissident republicans.
Dowdall gave evidence that Mr Hutch admitted to him that he was of two men who shot David Byrne.
But a Garda intelligence analyst using mobile phone data cast doubt on whether the two men were in contact where and when Dowdall claimed they were.
Dowdall was released from prison in April 2022 after serving a sentence for kidnapping and threatening the life of a man whom he tortured over the sale of a motorcycle.
Two other men, Paul Murphy, 61, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 52, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, were tried alongside Hutch.
They pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.
The judgements are to be delivered by the three-judge panel of Ms Justice Tara Burns and judges Sarah Berkeley and Grainne Malone.