Bear captured in Italy after killing Alpine jogger Andrea Papi
A bear has been captured in the Italian Alps 12 days after it killed a 26-year-old jogger.
Italians were shocked by Andrea Papi's death in the north-eastern region of Trentino-Alto Adige.
Once the bear was identified as a 17-year-old known as JJ4, authorities issued an order for it to be put down.
The order for it to be shot on sight was later rescinded and JJ4 has been taken to a wildlife centre. Her fate is yet to be decided.
Andrea Papi was fatally attacked while jogging above the town of Caldes, prompting fear and anger in the region.
Bears are a protected species in Italy, and their population has been increasing in recent years after they were reintroduced to the region two decades ago.
JJ4's own parents had been brought into northern Italy from Slovenia.
She was captured after forest rangers with dogs tracked her foot-prints in snow in a mountain range known as the Brenta Dolomites.
She is currently being kept at the Casteller animal care centre near the city of Trento where another bear known as M49 is also being looked after.
M49 went on the run from a nature park for 10 months and became known as Europe's most wanted bear when he escaped for a second time in 2020.