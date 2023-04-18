Evan Gershkovich: US journalist arrested in Russia appears in court
- Published
US journalist Evan Gershkovich has appeared in court in Moscow to appeal against his detention.
He was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while working for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper and charged with spying.
Mr Gershkovich stood with folded arms in a glass enclosure, wearing a blue checked shirt.
He gave a quick smile while pacing around the box, but did not say anything to the reporters present.
US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was also present in the courtroom.
US consular officials were initially denied access to the reporter, but were able to see him on Monday. Ms Tracy said he was in "good health and remains strong".
Mr Gershkovich, 31, was arrested on 29 March and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of espionage.
Russia claims he was trying to obtain classified defence information for the US government. Mr Gershkovich denies any wrongdoing.
His arrest is the first time Moscow has accused a US journalist of espionage since the Soviet era.
Reporters Without Borders said Mr Gershkovich was covering the Russian mercenary group Wagner in Yekaterinburg, about 1,600km (1,000 miles) east of Moscow.
US officials said his driver had dropped him off at a restaurant and two hours later, his phone had been turned off.
Lawyers for the WSJ have been able to see him and the company has said it has been doing "everything in our power to support Evan and his family".
US leaders - President Joe Biden and both Republican and Democratic senators - have condemned his detention.
BBC Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg describes him as an excellent reporter and a highly principled journalist.
At least 65 Americans were being unfairly detained abroad in 2022, according to a report by the James Foley Legacy Foundation.