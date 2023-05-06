Ukraine war: Evacuation prompts Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety warning
- Published
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has voiced concern about the safety of Europe's largest nuclear plant as Russian occupation forces evacuate civilians from the nearby Ukrainian town of Enerhodar.
Rafael Grossi said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant was "becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous".
The evacuation comes ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
But nuclear staff are staying on-site.
The IAEA statement said that "while operating staff remain at the site, Director General Grossi expressed deep concern about the increasingly tense, stressful, and challenging conditions for personnel and their families".
It said the IAEA experts present at the plant had "received information that the announced evacuation of residents from the nearby town of Enerhodar - where most plant staff live - has started".
The BBC was unable to verify the scale of the reported evacuation.
Mr Grossi said "we must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident".
The IAEA has issued warnings previously about safety at the plant, after shelling caused some damage to installations and temporary power outages, though without triggering any leak of radiation.
In March the IAEA deplored the fact that the plant was running on diesel generators to keep vital cooling systems going, after damage to power lines.
All six reactors at the plant are in shutdown mode, the IAEA says.
It quotes site director Yuri Chernichuk as saying operating staff are not being evacuated and are doing everything necessary to ensure nuclear safety there.
Since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022 the number of staff at the plant has declined, the IAEA says, "but site management has stated that it has remained sufficient for the safe operation of the plant".
Russian forces occupy much of the Zaporizhzhia region but not the regional capital Zaporizhzhia, which lies just north-east of Enerhodar across the Dnipro Reservoir. Besides Enerhodar, Russia has ordered an evacuation of civilians from 18 frontline locations in the region.
On Friday, the Russian-installed regional head Yevgeny Balitsky said that "in the past few days, the enemy has stepped up shelling of settlements close to the front line".
"I have therefore made a decision to evacuate first of all children and parents, elderly people, disabled people and hospital patients," he wrote on social media.