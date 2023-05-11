Zelensky: We must wait before starting offensive
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country needs more time to launch a long-waited counter-offensive against Russia, as the military still needs promised Western aid.
The expected attack could be decisive in the war, redrawing frontlines that, for months, have remained unchanged.
"With [what we have] we can go forward and be successful," the president said.
"But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable... so we need to wait. We still need a bit more time."