Ukraine war: 'Children die' in new missile attack on Kyiv
- Published
Related Topics
Two children and an adult died, and four people were injured, as a result of a new night-time missile attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say.
Russia has been subjecting the Ukrainian capital to regular aerial attack with missiles and drones, usually striking at night.
Attacks on Kyiv and other cities have intensified ahead of a long-expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
The new casualties were reported in the city's eastern Desnyanskyi district.
Ukrainian officials said details of the dead and injured were based on preliminary information.