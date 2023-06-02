Rome: One dead as huge fire sweeps through high-rise building
- Published
At least one person has been killed when a massive fire swept through an eight-storey building in Rome, Italian officials say.
Nine people were injured in the capital's eastern Colli Aniene area.
Rome firefighters say they have managed to bring the flames under control and are now inspecting the building in case people are trapped inside.
Six teams were involved in fighting the blaze that earlier engulfed scaffolding and reached the seventh floor.
A thick column of black smoke was earlier seen rising over the city.
The cause of the fire, which started at about 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT) on Friday, is being investigated.
The body of the victim - reported to be a man in his 40s or 50s - was found in the building later.
A local councillor is quoted by La Repubblica newspaper as saying the building is now unstable and more than 100 residents are homeless.