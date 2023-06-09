France knife attack: 'Backpack hero' praised for facing attacker
French media have lauded a young "hero with a backpack" for his attempts to thwart Thursday's knife attack.
Henri, 24, was filmed swinging a heavy bag at the suspect and chasing the other man after his rampage in Annecy.
The Catholic pilgrim - who has been touring France's cathedrals - said he had followed his instincts and did what he could to "protect the weak".
He was praised for his bravery by President Emmanuel Macron when the two met in the town on Friday afternoon.
Mr Macron told Henri that his actions were a "source of hope", but that the young man had "lived through... a trauma".
The French leader travelled to meet the victims of the stabbings and salute the work of first responders.
He said he had heard "positive" news about the condition of the four children wounded in the attack. Two adults were also hurt.
Footage of the incident itself and the immediate aftermath appeared to show Henri swinging one of his backpacks at the attacker, who tried to slash at him in return.
Another clip showed him chasing the knifeman across a grassy area.
As the phrase #MerciHenri started to trend online, Henri posted on Instagram to say: "Pray for the children, I am doing fine."
Henri received messages of thanks, not only for his actions but also his apparent modesty.
Interviewed the next morning by CNews, Henri said: "All I know is, I was not there by chance."
He explained that it was "unthinkable to do nothing... I followed my instincts and did what I could to protect the weak."
The management graduate, who has declined to provide his surname, later pointed out to BFMTV that that he was not the only civilian who put themselves in harm's way.
He had "acted like any French person would", he said. "Many other people intervened in whatever way they could. I saw a park employee try to hit the attacker with his big plastic spade."
Henri's father believes his son's actions prevented more people from getting wounded by the assailant.
Speaking to the Associated Press news agency, he said his son had "prevented carnage by scaring him off. Really very courageous".
Henri had been interviewed just days before the incident by the Dauphiné Libéré newspaper. He was quizzed on his nine-month tour of France's cathedrals, which he planned to complete by walking and hitchhiking.
He was quoted discussing his trick of knocking on random doors near cathedrals to try and find accommodation. "It forces you to open up to people," he explained.
Commenting on the suggestion that the suspect in Thursday's attacks also identifies as a Christian, Henri said it was "profoundly unchristian to attack the vulnerable".
Instead, Henri said, "something very bad inhabited him".