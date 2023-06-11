Brittany: Girl, 11, from British family shot dead in France
An 11-year-old girl from a British family has been shot dead, following a reported dispute between neighbours in north-western France.
French media said that the girl's parents were injured, and her eight-year-old sister was in "shock".
The UK's Foreign Office said it was providing assistance to a British family following a shooting in France.
The incident took place on Saturday evening in Saint-Herbot, a village near Quimper in Brittany.
The suspect, who has been reported to be a Dutch national, and his wife have been arrested, local media reported.
Local prosecutor Carine Halley said the reason for this tragedy were not yet known, but it appeared there had been a conflict between the neighbours for several years over a plot of land adjoining the two properties.
Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou commune, said: "We knew the family well. There is a village fête every year and they always came.
"It is incomprehensible to have shot a child. No one can understand how that could have happened."