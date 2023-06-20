Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
- Published
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.
His brother Tristan and two associates have also been charged. All have denied the allegations.
The Tate brothers were first arrested at their Bucharest home in December.
In March, they were moved from custody to house arrest following a ruling by a Romanian judge.
The indictment deposited with the Bucharest court says that the four defendants formed an organised criminal group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, but also in other countries including the US and the UK.
It names seven alleged victims who it says were recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage.
Andrew Tate has been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother has been charged with instigating others to violence.
The trial will not start immediately and is expected to take several years.
A Romanian a judge now has 60 days to inspect the case files before it can be sent to trial.
