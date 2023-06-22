Spate of mass brawls at German outdoor swimming pools

Traditionally there are few places with such a broad mix of ages and social groups as the state-supported German "Freibad", or "free pool" as open-air pools are called in German - a post-1945 German ideal of social equality, health and affordable outdoor socialising. Overseeing this mix, to make sure the pools didn't get too free, would be the authoritarian "Bademeister" or "bathing master", as pool staff were colloquially called.