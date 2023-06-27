Kramatorsk: Russian missile strike hits restaurants in Ukrainian city
- Published
At least two people have been killed and 22 injured after a Russian missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials say.
A restaurant and shopping area in the city centre have been damaged following Tuesday's strike, Ukraine's interior ministry said.
People may be trapped under rubble and debris analysis is ongoing, it added.
It comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's counter-offensive was advancing on all fronts.
A rescue operation is currently under way in the city centre, with security agencies assisting emergency services at the scene and evacuating victims.
Local authorities say the area had a high concentration of civilians when the missiles hit.
A child is reportedly among those injured as a result of the attack.
"Just half an hour ago, two missiles struck the city of Kramatorsk," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television on Tuesday evening.
"This is the city centre. These were public eating places crowded with civilians."
Russian forces have also targeted a nearby village, Kramatorsk city council said.
Kramatorsk, located in the eastern region of Donetsk, has been hit by shelling from Russian forces multiple times since the start of the invasion last February - including in April 2022 when more than 50 people died following a missile strike on the city's railway station.