Drugs and guns seized from extreme-right Austrian biker gangs
Security forces in Austria have seized hundreds of weapons, as well as Nazi flags and paraphernalia, during raids on properties linked to an extreme-right group.
Six people were arrested during the operation, in which 13 properties in the provinces of Upper and Lower Austria were searched.
The authorities believe they are members of "outlaw motorcycle gangs".
Police also found illegal drugs and more than €1m (£860,000) in cash.
The operation took place on Monday, but official details about it were released on Thursday.
Among the weapons seized were "35 long firearms, 25 sub-machine guns, 100 pistols, over a thousand weapons components, 400 signal weapons", according to the interior ministry.
Grenade launchers and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.
The house searches were part of a larger investigation into extreme-right motorcycle gangs in Austria.
Interior ministry officials said they became aware in December 2022 that the Bandidos motorcycle group, an international organisation, was planning to expand into Austria.
The ministry said similar developments in Switzerland had led to violent clashes between the Bandidos and the Hell's Angels.
"The investigations have shown the extent to which right-wing extremism is represented in outlaw motorcycle gangs," said Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the country's intelligence agency (DSN).
He said Monday's seizures came as Austria sees "an increasing militarisation of the extreme right-wing scene".
Police said some of those arrested in the raids had close links to the right-wing extremist criminal association known as Object 21.
Austria has strict anti-Nazi legislation, which forbids activities that glorify the Third Reich, and possessing Nazi or neo-Nazi memorabilia is illegal.
Austria, which was the birthplace of Adolf Hitler, was annexed to Nazi Germany in 1938 and was deeply involved in the crimes of the Third Reich.