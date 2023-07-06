Ukraine war: Injuries reported in Russian rocket strike on Lviv
A Russian rocket has hit an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, injuring at least eight people, the local mayor has said.
Andriy Sadovyi said one person was in a serious condition after the overnight attack, and the number of the wounded was growing.
Regional head Maksym Kozytskyi said a "critical infrastructure facility" was struck in the city. He gave no details.
Russia's military has not commented on the reported attack.