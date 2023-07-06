Colosseum: Tourist apologises for carving names on wall
A tourist filmed carving names on to an inner wall at Rome's ancient Colosseum says he did not realise how old the monument was when he acted.
UK-based Ivan Dimitrov made the comment in a letter of apology to Rome's mayor, saying he understood "the seriousness of the deed".
He etched "Ivan + Hayley 23" - his and his girlfriend's names - on the 2,000-year-old amphitheatre with a key.
His actions in June were filmed by a bystander and sparked condemnation.
A five-day police search followed and he now reportedly faces legal proceedings.
In the letter published by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, Mr Dimitrov offered his "heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world".
He continues: "I admit with profound embarrassment that only after what regretfully happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument."
He added that he praised those who "guard the inestimable historical and artistic value of the Colosseum with dedication, care and sacrifice".
Mr Dimitrov, a 27-year-old believed to be living in Bristol, was filmed by another visitor who verbally reprimanded him before handing the recording to security officials.
A video of the scene was uploaded on to YouTube and shared across social media.
If convicted of an offence, he could face a fine of up to 15,000 euros (£12,500) as well as a prison sentence of between two and five years.
Mr Dimitrov's lawyer told El Messaggero that it is hoped the letter will help his client avoid the harshest sentence.
The Colosseum is one of the best-known symbols of Imperial Rome, and Italy's most popular tourist site.
It is a protected Unesco World Heritage Site, meaning it is considered to be a place of "outstanding universal value".
The incident prompted widespread condemnation in Italy and across the globe.
Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said it "was offensive to everyone around the world who appreciates the value of archaeology, monuments and history".