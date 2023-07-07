Netherlands migration: Dutch coalition government collapses - reports
- Published
The Dutch government has collapsed because of differences between coalition parties over asylum policies, according to media reports.
The four parties were unable to find agreement in crisis talks chaired by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
The government was set up a year-and-a-half ago, but the parties have been diametrically opposed on migration policy for some time.
New elections will now be held, probably in the autumn.
Mr Rutte's office has not yet confirmed the collapse, but said he would speak to journalists after holding an emergency cabinet meeting at around 21:30 local time (20:30 BST).
His conservative VVD party had been trying to limit the flow of asylum seekers, but junior partners D66 and the Christian Union refused to support the proposals, media say.
A proposal to restrict entry to family members of refugees already in the Netherlands caused particular tension.
Mr Rutte, 56, is the country's longest serving prime minister and has been in office since 2010. The current government - which took office in January 2022 - is his fourth coalition.
He has been under pressure on migration because of the rise of far-right parties such as Geert Wilders' PVV.