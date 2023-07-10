Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin met Russia's Vladimir Putin after mutiny
Russian President Vladimir Putin met mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin after the failed Wagner group mutiny last month, the Kremlin says.
Prigozhin, who heads the Wagner mercenary group, was among 35 people invited to the meeting in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
He said that President Putin has given an "assessment" of the Ukraine war effort and the mutiny.
The rebellion, launched on 23 June, lasted only 24 hours.
Under a deal to end the stand-off, charges against Prigozhin were dropped and he was offered a move to Belarus.
There had been very public infighting between Wagner and Russia's ministry of defence over the conduct of the war. Prigozhin had repeatedly accused the ministry of failing to supply his group with ammunition.
But on Monday, Mr Peskov said the Wagner chief was among the commanders who were invited to the Kremlin five days after the mutiny collapsed.
"The president gave an assessment of the company's actions on the front," Mr Peskov is quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
"He also gave assessment to the 24 June events. Putin listened to the commanders' explanations and suggested variants of their future employment and their future use in combat."
According to the spokesman, Prigozhin told Mr Putin that Wagner unconditionally supported him.