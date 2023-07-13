In pictures: Cerberus heatwave hits parts of Europe

Several people take shelter from the heat under umbrellas in Murcia in southeastern Spain

Countries in southern Europe are in the grip of a heatwave that is expected to bring record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.

Thermometers are expected to rise above 40C (104F) in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.

There have been reports of several people, including tourists, collapsing in the heat in Italy. At least one person has died.

The country's meteorological society has called the heatwave Cerberus after the three-headed monster that features in Dante's Inferno.

Reuters
A woman queues to fill bottles with water in Rome as she shelters from the sun with a towel
Reuters
A tourist from the UK receives help near the Colosseum after fainting during the heatwave in Rome
Shutterstock
A person cools off in a fountain in Turin, northern Italy
Getty Images
Tourists cover themselves with towels in the southern Spanish city of Malaga
Shutterstock
Two women wear hats to protect themselves from the sun in Malaga
Getty Images
A woman and a dog drink water from a fountain in a Madrid park

