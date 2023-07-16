Jane Birkin: Artist and style icon's life in pictures
- Published
The singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, according to French media.
The English-French star was born in London in 1946 and later relocated to France, where she met singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and embarked on a tumultuous professional and personal relationship.
She continued her singing career in the 1990s and beyond, regularly performing at French music festivals. Birkin was also a lifelong pro-democracy and animal rights activist.
Menna Rawlings, the British ambassador to France, paid tribute to her on Twitter, describing her as "the most French of British artists".
All images subject to copyright.