Jane Birkin: Artist and style icon's life in pictures

The singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, according to French media.

The English-French star was born in London in 1946 and later relocated to France, where she met singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and embarked on a tumultuous professional and personal relationship.

She continued her singing career in the 1990s and beyond, regularly performing at French music festivals. Birkin was also a lifelong pro-democracy and animal rights activist.

Menna Rawlings, the British ambassador to France, paid tribute to her on Twitter, describing her as "the most French of British artists".

Jane Birkin as a young actress in London, September 1964
Birkin and Gainsbourg, shown here in London in 1977, had a tumultuous relationship that reportedly included violence, but she frequently defended him
Birkin and Gainsbourg had a daughter together, Charlotte (left), and the singer had another daughter, Kate (centre), with British composer John Barry. She had a third child, Lou, (not pictured) with French film director Jacques Doillon
Pictured here in 1985, Birkin was seen as a leading style icon
Birkin pictured in 1992 with two of her daughters, Charlotte Gainsbourg (left) and Lou Doillon (right), both of whom also became singers and actresses
Birkin, a lifelong pro-democracy activist, visited a refugee camp in Myanmar in 2010

