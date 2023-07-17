Greece wildfires: 1,200 children evacuated from summer camp as blaze nears
- Published
More than a thousand children have been evacuated from a summer camp after wildfires broke out in Greece.
Two separate blazes are tearing through the country as it suffers the effects of a scorching Mediterranean heatwave.
In the coastal town of Loutraki, west of Athens, 1,200 children were evacuated as flames approached their camp.
Meanwhile, police arrested a man suspected of starting another blaze in Kouvaras, south-east of the capital.
The intense regional heatwave shows no sign of easing, weather watchers say.
And the Greek meteorological service has warned that the risk of further fires remains high.
The wildfires were fanned by strong winds, with hundreds of firefighters battling to contain the spread of the flames.
Greek television showed several houses and cars gutted by the blaze, while thick white smoke rose from burning vegetation.
In the village of Kalyvia, near Kouvaras, thick smoke blocked the roads and monks were evacuated from a local monastery.
Greece has hit temperatures of 40C (104F) or more in recent days. The Acropolis in Athens - the country's most popular tourist attraction - was closed during the hottest hours of Friday and Saturday to protect visitors.
Neighbouring countries including Italy and Spain have been also experiencing unusually high temperatures.
"Temperatures will reach a peak between 19 and 23 July - not only in Italy but also in Greece, Turkey and the Balkans," Italian meteorologist and climate expert Giulio Betti told the BBC.
"Several local heat records within these areas may well be broken during those days."