Russia accuses Ukraine of Moscow drone attack
Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind a drone attack that damaged at least two buildings in the capital Moscow early on Monday morning.
The Russian defence ministry said two Ukrainian drones were "suppressed and crashed", adding that there were no casualties.
Russia's Tass news agency reported that one drone fell close to the defence ministry.
The Ukrainian government is yet to comment.
"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," the defence ministry said in a statement posted to telegram.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone strikes hit "non-residential" buildings around 04:00 local time (01:00 GMT). He added that the buildings had no sustained any major damage.
The state run Tass news agency reported that drone debris was found along the city's Komsomolsky Avenue. Moscow's transport department wrote on Telegram that traffic along the route was blocked and photos showed emergency services working at the scene.
Earlier this month, Russia said Ukraine launched a drone attack on Moscow, forcing flights to be diverted from Vnukovo International Airport. Ukraine did not claim responsibility.
And in May Kyiv denied carrying out a drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia said amounted to an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.
Monday's incident comes just a day after Russia targeted the Ukrainian port city of Odesa with fresh missile strikes, destroying the historical Transfiguration Cathedral.
Unesco, the UN's cultural agency, said it was "deeply dismayed and condemns in the strongest terms" the attack on the historic centre of Odesa.