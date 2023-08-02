Ukraine war: Odesa region port facilities hit in Russian drone attack
A Russian drone strike has hit port and industrial facilities in the south of Ukraine's Odesa region on the Black Sea, starting fires, authorities say.
A grain silo was damaged, according to regional head Oleh Kiper, who gave no further details.
Emergencies services personnel have been deployed. There have been no reports of any casualties.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's ports since abandoning a UN deal allowing Kyiv to export its grain.