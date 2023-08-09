Ukraine war: Two people killed in Zaporizhzhia attack
- Published
Two people have been killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shared footage showing smoke rising and a partially damaged church with fire in its courtyard at the scene.
The wounded were being treated by medics, a regional official said.
The attack comes after Russia said it shot down two Ukrainian drone attacks earlier in the day.
Zaporizhzhia is a Ukrainian city on the Dnipro River. It lies some 44km (27 miles) from the war's front line.
Initially, President Zelensky reported on Telegram that three people had died as a result of the attack. But later, Mr Klymenko revised the death toll down to two, saying that one person had been resuscitated.
Zaporizhzhia region's head, Yuriy Malashko said Russia had hit a "church and retail outlets" in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.
Mr Zelensky sent his condolences to the families affected in a statement posted to Twitter and said Russia would be held accountable for the strike.
The Zaporizhzhia region has come under attack throughout the war, including one deadly missile strike on a maternity unit in November 2022.
The region is also home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is currently occupied by Russian troops.