Ukraine war: Three killed after blasts in Volyn and Lviv
- Published
Three people have been killed by Russian missile attacks in the Volyn region of north-western Ukraine, the regional governor has said.
Many were wounded and some were in hospital in the city of Lutsk, Yuriy Poguliaiko said.
Air strikes also damaged buildings in the western Lviv region, but there were no deaths, the city's mayor said.
Ukraine's air defence forces said they had destroyed 16 out of at least 28 missiles launched by Russia overnight.
Air raid sirens sounded for two hours in Lviv and Volyn.
In Lutsk, businesses and homes appeared to have been hit, with local officials saying most of the damage was caused by falling debris from intercepted missiles.
And in Lviv, more than 100 buildings were damaged as a result of the attacks, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy said.
He added that four people were injured but there was no threat to life.
Western Ukraine, which borders Nato-member Poland to its west, has typically seen fewer attacks than the country's eastern and southern regions.
But in July, ten people were killed and many more were injured after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Lviv.
Closer to the front line, a commercial building was also hit in the south-eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk overnight.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the last couple of days have also been turbulent. On Monday, two people were killed after a town in the Zaporizhzhia region was hit by missiles.
On the same day, a wave of drone and rocket attacks damaged at least 203 buildings, including a maternity ward, in the southern port city of Odesa - but no one was killed.
In southern Ukraine, seven people were killed on Sunday by Russian shells. Interior minister Igor Kylmenko said bombs hit a family home in the village of Shyroka Balka in Kherson and a baby aged just 22 days and her family were among those who died.