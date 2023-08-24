Ukraine claims Crimea landing for 'special operation' on Independence Day
- Published
Ukraine has claimed that its troops landed in occupied Crimea, as it marked its second Independence Day fighting Russian invaders.
The mission's objectives were achieved with no casualties among its troops, defence ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov wrote on Telegram.
Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, eight years before it launched a full-scale invasion.
Mr Yusov said an encounter ensued in Olenivka, west of the peninsula.
He claimed Russia suffered personnel losses. However, there was no immediate comment from Moscow.
"Troops have landed at the peninsula as part of a special operation," Mr Yusov told public broadcaster Suspilne, referring to Crimea.
Mr Yusov refused to give further details of the operation, but he claimed that the Ukrainian state flag was briefly raised in Crimea.
Suspilne reported that the skirmish in Tarkhankut involved aircraft and navy ships. A Russian Telegram channel had also reported of fighting in that area.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released an Independence Day message on X, formerly known as Twitter, rallying his countrymen to help maintain the country's independence.
"In this fight, everyone counts. Because the fight is for something that is important to everyone," Mr Zelensky said.
Independence Day has gained increased significance among Ukrainians since Russia's invasion started in February 2022, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology. It is now the country's third most important holiday, behind only Easter and Christmas.
Ukraine launched its counter-offensive last May, attempting to expel the Russians from land they had captured in the east and south of the country.
An analysis by BBC Verify showed the gains in terms of reclaimed land size have been small.
However, analysts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) say the advances near Robotyne and Urozhaine are "likely tactically significant because of the structure of Russian defensive lines". They also note that Russian forces have dedicated significant effort to hold the settlements.
Russia has also accused Ukraine of drone attacks, the most recent of which on 23 August hit a skyscraper under construction in Moscow.
Ukraine's claim of landing its troops in Crimea came a day after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary group that fought with Russia in the war, was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed after taking off from Moscow.
Mr Prigozhin had led a failed mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.